WATCH: BTS’ V is a multi-tasking and hard working intern in the latest teaser for tvN’s Seojin’s

tvN released a new teaser for the upcoming Seojin’s and he is shown as a hardworking intern and being the youngest, he is constantly doing different work like cooking, cutting vegetables, cleaning the restaurant and even calling people into the restaurant. He displays his cute maknae humor and sweet looks.

tvN's 'Seojin's is a new franchise restaurant following 'Youn's Kitchen', and it is a restaurant entertainment run by Lee Seo Jin, who was active as a director at 'Youn's Kitchen' after being promoted to president. From CEO Lee Seo Jin, director Jung Yu Mi, general manager Park Seo Joon , intern Choi Woo Shik, and BTS’ V, they have built an avenger of employees who raise expectations just by hearing their names, making them wait only for the opening date on the 24th. In particular, it is stimulating the interest of viewers with special relationship combinations as well as K-food snacks that will appeal to the people of Bacalar, Mexico, such as kimbap, ramen, and tteokbokki. We looked at the main combinations of 'Seojin's', which will become a new hot place for 'relationship restaurants'.

V opened an Instagram account on December 6, 2021 and started communicating with global fans. From the first day of Instagram, V's Instagram followers showed a steep upward trend, recording 1 million followers in just 43 minutes and 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes. V was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, receiving recognition for new records in two categories: 1 million followers in the shortest time and 10 million followers in the shortest time.

According to Hype Auditor, a social media marketing analysis company, V was ranked 6th in 'The World's Most Influential Influencer' and '4th in America's Most Influential Influencer'. 1 and exerted a strong influence. On February 18th, V posted a 5-minute highlight video of tvN's 'Seojin', a newly joined Instagram story. The number of views of this video, which had less than 200,000 views, began to rise explosively when V posted it on Instagram Story, recording a 75-fold increase to 15 million views, achieving a publicity effect proving the world's No. 1 economic value.

