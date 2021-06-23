WATCH: BTS' V & Jungkook dial up the fun in 'Photo Booth' teasers for Butter special album

BTS has dropped their first teasers for the upcoming CD version of Butter! Read on to find out.

Exciting times await ARMYs! It has been a month since BTS released their record-breaking synth-pop, summer bop Butter. The song broke YouTube and streaming records and made history on the Billboard chart as the first Asian Act to spend four weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart! The hit song is BTS’s longest billboard chart-topper followed by Dynamite that stayed for three weeks while Savage Love in collaboration with Jason Derulo as well as Life Goes On for one week.

To celebrate Butter's massive success, Big Hit Music announced that they will be releasing the special Butter album. The album will serve as a gift dedicated to ARMYs on the fan club's birthday, July 9. Not just that, the special album will feature a new track titled, Permission to Dance. Fans will be happy to know that we have got the first glimpse of the Butter special album release. Titled 'Photo Booth' BTS' maknae members V and Jungkook amp up the fun in the karaoke-style teasers, giving us a brief sneak-peek of what we can expect from Butter special album.

V and Jungkook look handsome as they show off their various charms in Butter special album. From flirty to cutesy, V and Jungkook have it covered all!

You can check out the cute teasers below:

The special album is set for release on July 9 at 1 p.m. KST that is 9:30 am IST. Additional details will be provided by Big Hit Music in an upcoming announcement on BTS’ fan platform Weverse.

