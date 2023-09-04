WATCH: BTS' V leaves Running Man cast members in shock as he makes a grand entry on sets

BTS' V will be appearing on Running Man, a SBS variety show in South Korea. The preview of the episode starring BTS' V as a guest was released by the show. In a minute-long video, BTS' V was seen to be having fun with the cast of the show. This is in line with his ongoing promotions for his debut solo album Layover which will be released on September 8.

BTS’ V to appear in the Running Man episode

SBS’s Running Man released the preview of the episode in which BTS’ V is to make his guest appearance. In the preview that was released, BTS’ V can be seen having fun and playing games with the cast members of the show. The full episode will air on September 10 at 6:15 PM KST. In the preview, BTS’ V is seen making a grand entrance on the red carpet, introducing him as a wealthy landowner. The show describes BTS’ V as the owner of eight different regions in “Running Country” which is fictional. As he enters the cast of the show praises him for his good looks to which BTS’ V said that the production team of the show had asked him to come dressed up as a rich person. During the preview, BTS’ V is seen playing various games and acting in the skit as the land owner.

BTS’ V is currently promoting Layover, his solo debut album

The K-pop artist is busy promoting his album on different occasions. Recently he was seen in Dingo Story, spending a day out with a fan. The episode was well received among the fans and his kind gestures on the show were appreciated by many on the internet. He was also seen on the Pixid Show, playing an imposter between the cat owners. His album Layover will be released on September 8 along with the music video of the title track called Slow Dancing.

