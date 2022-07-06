WATCH: BTS’ V makes a surprise appearance in J-Hope’s MV for ‘MORE’ release from ‘Jack In The Box’

BTS member J-Hope released the first single off of his upcoming album ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 1. Titled ‘MORE’, the old school hip-hop number was well received by the BTS ARMY who happily welcomed this new side of the artist. The music video of the song was released at the same time and was yet another interesting take on the artist’s new side being exposed to public opinion for the first time.

As the behind-the-scenes for the filming was revealed to the fans, many of their guesses came true. They were met with the determined and willful form of J-Hope who seemed to be working hard for his solo album. With the other bits, one that the fans were especially excited to witness and confirm was the appearance of fellow BTS member V.

After greeting J-Hope and the staff on set, V revealed that he had gotten some waffles to share, earning a big smile from the man of the hour. V soon asked if he can be a part of the music video’s mannequin challenge. On J-Hope’s confirmation, he joined barefaced as a guest appearance in the ‘MORE’ music video.

Check out the full interaction below.

J-Hope was right about the ARMY being able to catch on his appearance right away as many fans spotted the ‘Sweet Night’ singer right from the get go. This confirmation only added more to the thought of the BTS members being absolutely close to one another. ‘MORE’ marks the second guest appearance from V as he was previously also seen in the ‘Daydream’ music video for J-Hope’s mixtape ‘Hope World’.

