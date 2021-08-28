WATCH: BTS' V’s stage cam becomes the most viewed fancam of 2021

Kim Taehyung aka BTS’ V once again proves his popularity amongst the masses as the singer’s fancam becomes the most viewed K-pop fancam of 2021. On July 3, BTS uploaded the fancam for all the members on their official YouTube channel BANGTANTV for their performance at Sirius XM on the super-hit single ‘Butter’ which was performed by the boys on July 1 alongside ‘Dynamite’.

As of August 28, the fancame has garnered over 12 million views becoming the most viewed fancam uploaded by HYBE Labels as well as the most viewed fancam for any K-pop artist in 2021.

BTS V’s impeccable charms and outstanding stage presence made fans love the performance and watch it with all their hearts.

Here’s BTS' V’s fancam for ‘Butter’.

BTS’ Jungkook joined BTS’ V becoming the second most viewed fancam of YouTube with the same ‘Butter’ performance. The video has garnered over 10 million views and 848,000 likes as of August 28.

Previously this week, V once again became the ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’ according to the website BESTTOPPER leaving behind many famous celebrities including Brad Pitt, Noah Mills, Chris Evans among others.

Recently, BTS has been in the news a lot for their record-breaking single ‘Butter’. The boys unveiled a remix of the song alongside the famous American rapper Megan Thee Stallion which received a lot of love and support from fans all across the globe. The song previously became the longest-running song on #1 on Billboard Hot 100 by topping the chart for nine weeks in total.

Did you enjoy watching BTS’ 'Butter' fancams? Let us know in the comments below.