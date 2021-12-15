Watch: BTS' V's OST 'Christmas Tree' for 'Our Beloved Summer' confirmed to release on THIS date

ARMYs, we have some good news for you! BTS' V's OST 'Christmas Tree' for Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi starrer 'Our Beloved Summer' will be released on Christmas eve, December 24 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Not just that, the makers also unveiled a teaser video to give ARMYs a glimpse of what the OST will sound like.

In the teaser video, a lively Gook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) showers flower petals on Choi Woong (Choi Woo Sik) as he looks at her mesmerised. An instrumental tune plays in the background as Choi Woong leans in to kiss Kim Da Mi. The teaser is enough to get us all excited for the OST with V's heavenly husky voice boosting the magic of the OST even further.

You can check out the OST below:

'Our Beloved Summer' is a romantic comedy about a couple that broke up on a bad note, but the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more. The drama stars Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik in lead roles. Choi Woo Sik is also one of V’s closest friends and together they are part of the 'Wooga Squad' which consists of V, Choi Woo Sik, Peakboy, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik in lead roles.

This is the third time V will be singing for a drama OST. He sang the duet 'It's Definitely You' along with his bandmate Jin for 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' his acting debut. He sang the song 'Sweet Night' for Park Seo Joon's 'Itaewon Class' which, coincidentally also stars Kim Da Mi and now 'Christmas Tree' for 'Our Beloved Summer'.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V smashed two Guinness records in less than 5 hours of opening his Instagram account

Are you excited? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.