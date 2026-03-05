Watch: BTS welcomes you to their homecoming in comeback livestream trailer ahead of ARIRANG release

BTS is gearing up for the comeback of a lifetime, and there’s no stopping them. The septet just revealed a grandiose glimpse at their upcoming livestream on Netflix, which will be held a day after the release of their 5th studio album, ARIRANG. In the clip, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook could be seen setting the foundation for the return like never before. BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG will be held on March 21, 2026, at 8 pm KST for an hour-long livestream on the OTT platform.

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG trailer out

In the trailer, the group’s pre-military break is hinted at, as members express their wish to see their fans again. From empty concert grounds to a big, bold comeback. The biggest band in the world is revealed to be making its comeback this month. As one by one the seven singers are introduced, they appear with conviction about how this time apart has only made them grow. V says, “I feel that each and every one of us was evolving in some way.”

Leader RM can be heard declaring, “Seven together, we can do anything,” as their visuals welcome the fans to their homecoming with the BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG. “Keep swimming,” he adds, likely a hint at the group’s title song SWIM from the album. To be shot at the Gwanghwamun Square (Gwanghwamun Plaza) in Seoul, South Korea, the livestream will be held for millions of fans around the world who are expected to tune in.

Watch the trailer below.

BTS will drop their 5th full-length album on March 20, making a return with new music three years and nine months later. The group will then set out on a 34-city world tour across 81 stops, meeting their fans in-person after a long wait. As a follow-up to the livestream, a feature-length documentary will also be released on Netflix. Called BTS: THE RETURN, it will capture the group’s journey while working on the record and will be available to watch on March 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG streams on March 21, 2026.

