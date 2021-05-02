WATCH: Bumkey X Moonbyul’s soft tussle confession in the 2021 remake of The Lady

On May 2, solo artist Bumkey released the anticipated music video of The Lady featuring MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul. Check it out below.

Bumkey’s agency, Brand New Music has officially revealed his highly-anticipated collaboration with MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul today. His new single, titled ‘The Lady’, is actually a remake of the 2012 song with the same name by the group 2LSON, which was originally sung by Bumkey himself. The music video teaser that was dropped a couple of days ago showed Moonbyul and bumkey sitting in an indoor garden, serenading each other.

The music video that was released today offers the same serenading clip, with a flowerful indoor garden where MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and Bumkey are seated. There are also some individual shots. Both the singers’ velvety voices blend together to offer a soothing R&B love track. Bumkey’s high pitched voice and Moonbyul’s deep voice fit like a power grip. The song also has a more of a conversation-like concept, rather than being just an ordinary song. The song talks about a lady that Bumkey’s character has fallen in love with, and how difficult it is for him to forget her. So he’s telling her, “let me love you”.

Watch the music video below:

The chemistry between Bumkey and Moonbyul clearly shows as during the part of Bumkey’s rap, the MAMAMoo singer goes free and acts out the rap verses, smiling and entertaining, even if for a short period of time.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO achieved their first ever gold certification at the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for their song HIP, crossing 50 million streams.

As for Bumkey, he’s most widely recognized song is ‘When I saw You’ from the 2018 KDrama, A Korean Odyssey.

Credits :Brand New Music

