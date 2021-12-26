WATCH: Cast of Bridgerton celebrates first anniversary, announces release date for Season 2

Bridgerton, Netflix's breakthrough blockbuster hit series, celebrated its year anniversary – or paper anniversary – on Saturday. Bridgerton, Chris Van Dusen's adaptation of Julia Quinn's Regency romance book series, premiered on Christmas Day 2020 and rapidly became Netflix's most-watched series.

Check out the announcement below:

As per ComicBook, Bridgerton has been renewed for three more seasons, and a spinoff series has been greenlit. We now know, owing to the actors in the video getting a paper anniversary present from Lady Whistledown, that Bridgerton's second season will premiere on Netflix on March 25th. That should be a wonderful Christmas gift for those looking forward to the next chapter of the Bridgerton drama. However, between seasons, Bridgerton gained four new cast members. Regé-Jean Page, the show's breakout star, will not return for the second or following seasons as the series changes its attention to other characters and relationships.

Bridgerton adapts Julia Quinn's book series about interrelated individuals who live in a fictitious version of Regency-era England's upper society. Each novel in the series centres on a new group of individuals, and the Netflix adaptation follows a similar structure. Interestingly, in the second season, Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton. Daphne Bridgerton, played by Pheobe Deynevor and one of the season one protagonists, will continue to play an important part in season two.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV, in the renewal announcement as per Comicbook.

ALSO READ:Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown CONFIRMS show’s season 3 and 4; Jokes about having to ‘purchase more ink’