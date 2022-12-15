WATCH: Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil and Lee Da Hee star in the fiery character teasers for Island

TVING's original series 'Island' is a drama depicting the journey of characters who are destined to fight against the evil that is trying to destroy the world. Director Bae Jong, who took on the challenge of his first series through 'Island', will focus on showing the duality of light and darkness in Jeju Island's history, as well as humanity that comforts each other's sorrow and heals wounds, through a spectacular struggle against a ghost..

On December 15th, a character preview video containing the character teasers of Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo, the main characters of 'Island', was released. In the character preview, Ban (Kim Nam Gil), who has defended thousands of years against the evil spirit 'Jeong Yeom Gwi' that attacked the mysterious island of Jeju, Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee), who stands at the center of fate, and Yohan (Cha Eun Woo), the youngest exorcist on earth.

In the published character preview, Kim Nam Gil appears in the form of 'Ban', an immortal being who is half human and half ghost. In the past, half was raised as the same to punish Jung Yeom Gwi in Taejangjong. In particular, in his confession, "I want to live with a human heart, even for a moment," I feel the weight of a life that has endured thousands of years. Then, a fateful meeting between Won Mi Ho, who is being chased and Ban, who is trying to save her, unfolds. The meaningful line “I will definitely come to save you” and the question of “Did you recognize me?” Geum Baek Joo (played by Go Doo Shim) amplifies curiosity about the intertwined relationship between the two people hidden in a veil.