WATCH: Cha Seo Won and B1A4’s Gongchan share a tumultuous relationship in Unintentional Love Story teaser

TVING 'Unintentional Love Story' released a 2-minute highlight video on March 10th. 'Unintentional Love Story', which will be released on March 17th, is a trust-recovering heart-thumping romance drama that tells the story of two men who fall in real love after a relationship that started out as a lie.

Teaser:

The released video begins with the first meeting between Yoon Tae Joon (played by Cha Seo Won), a genius potter, and Ji Won Young (played by Gongchan), an employee in the general affairs department of a large company. Embroiled in an unexpected incident, Ji Won Young, who is on the verge of losing his job, runs into the president's favorite artist, Yoon Tae Joon, who has disappeared as if being deleted from the world. The intentional approach of Ji Won Young, who dreams of winning Yoon Tae Joon's heart and reinstating his job, is captured and increases the immersion.

Cha Seo Won and Gongchan:

On the other hand, the highlight video contains scenes of Yoon Tae Joon and Ji Won Young's romance chemistry. Yoon Tae Joon, who had been keeping a distance from Ji Won Young as if he was harsh, suddenly changed the atmosphere, and his expression looking at Ji Won Young made his heart pound. The thrilling skinship of the two is also captured, such as making pottery together and treating each other's injuries. Above all, the meaningful comments of Yoon Tae Joon and Ji Won Young at the end of the video cause thrilling tension.

About the drama:

Ji Won Young says, “I can’t fool him anymore” and Yoon Tae Joon promises “Let’s never see each other again, Ji Won Young.” The conflicting comments of the two amplify the curiosity about the 'unintentional love story'. Previously, the character posters of Cha Seo Won and Gongchan, who will lead 'Unintentional Love Story', were released. As it foreshadows the thrilling romance of young people who make spring awaited, it stimulates interest as you can get a glimpse of the character story with the extreme atmosphere of the two people.

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA and IU collaborating for second time after ‘eight’? BIGHIT MUSIC responds

Advertisement