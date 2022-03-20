WATCH: Cha Seung Won and Lee Jung Eun are long lost buddies in the new trailer for ‘Our Blues’

Cha Seung Won and Lee Jung Eun, the protagonists of the 5th episode teaser of tvN's new Saturday drama 'Our Blues', heralded a middle-aged romance.The two will appear as friends from their hometown after 20 years and will draw the story of middle-aged people reminiscing about the memories of their youth.

The video begins with Choi Han Soo (Cha Seung Won), who returns to Jeju, and Jeong Eun Hee (Lee Jung Eun), who is reunited. Han Soo, who returned as a perfect city dweller, seems to have a story. His shining childhood and his current struggle to earn money intersect, and Han Soo's eyes are wet with tears. Han Soo asks Eunhee bitterly, "What kind of kid I was back then? Wasn't I fun like now?"

Eun Hee meets her first love, Han Soo, and it feels like she's returned to her childhood. Eun Hee's life, who runs a fish store in Jeju, was always rough and hard like a fish. Eun Hee said to Han Soo, "When I met you, I also talked about the dream of youth that I had completely forgotten." However, an unusual thing happens between the two of them as they ponder the vague memories.

Han Soo's empty face, standing shabbily in a lively market, is captured on the screen, and Eun Hee coldly says, "Since when have you been lying?" What kind of lie did Cha Seung Won tell, and what happened to the two people who were reunited as friends in their hometown? 'Our Blues' will be aired on April 9th ​​following the tvN Saturday drama 'Twenty Five Twenty One'.

