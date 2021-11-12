Watch: Cha Seung Won is ready to take on the mantle of proving Kim Soo Hyun's innocence in 'One Ordinary Day'

Kim Soo Hyun is all set to return in a new avatar in Coupang Play's 'One Ordinary Day' co-starring alongside Cha Seung Won. The official remake of BBC's 'Criminal Justice', Kim Soo Hyun will star as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student who is designated as a suspect in a murder case overnight.

In the fourth teaser video for the drama, the spotlight is on Cha Seung Won's character who stars as Shin Joong Han, a low-class lawyer with no interest in the truth and who has been designated the responsibility of defending Kim Hyun Soo in the court. However, as he spends time with him, he realises that the guy is actually in deep trouble and he must do whatever he takes to protect him. Hence, he is ready to take on the mantle of proving Kim Hyun Soo's innocence, as he passionately tries to defend his client in the court of law. He assures him that he no matter what he is there to protect him, so he mustn't lose hope at all.

In the following scene, his hawkeye struggles to find a bit of clue to overturn the evidence of Kim Hyun Soo's crime. However, the more the case is being discussed, the more inconsistent the results are. He tries to keep a cool head in the heating courtroom session, but is unable as he breaks a pen, revealing his pent-up frustration! In addition to that, he heaves a deep sigh and his eyes light up intensely, stimulating curiosity. The series will be directed by Lee Myung Woo, who has previously directed pathbreaking dramas such as 'Punch,' 'Whisper,' and 'The Fiery Priest.' One Ordinary Day' premieres on Coupang Play on November 27.

You can watch the video below:

