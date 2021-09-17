WATCH: Cha Seung Won walks through flashes for suspect Kim Soo Hyun in ‘One Ordinary Day’ teaser

A murder accused suspect, a lawyer hunting for justice, the story of Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won as Kim Hyeon Soo and Shin Joong Han respectively. On September 17, Coupang Play shared the first teaser of its upcoming special series ‘One Ordinary Day’ that is set to release in November this year.

The 20-second teaser starts with a thud as Kim Soo Hyun’s voice rings over the silence. In a rusty tone, he barely mutters the words “Come to think of it, a finger seems to have been moved” as he enters a room with a dim light and moves to the source, a serious expression on his face.

Cha Seung Won exposes himself to a swarm of reporters and photographers that turn to him in expectance of something juicy. The beat paces as his unimpressed face reveals with a dashing aura, manoeuvring his way amidst the vulturous throng.

The teaser shows the drama name and tentative date of November 2021 smack right in the centre. Director Lee Myung Woo’s name is displayed and the teaser comes to an end.

어느 날 범접할 수 없는 아우라로 꽉 찬 20초!

티저 영상 공개 김수현 X 차승원

두 남자의 치열한 이야기가

오는 11월, 오직 쿠팡플레이에서 공개됩니다! 쿠팡 와우 회원이라면?

쿠팡플레이에서

<어느 날> 무료로 시청하세요!#쿠팡플레이 #CoupangPlay#어느날 #쿠팡플레이시리즈 pic.twitter.com/jQdLJqX0WH — 쿠팡플레이 Coupang Play (@CoupangPlay) September 17, 2021

‘One Ordinary Day’ follows the story of Kim Hyeon Soo who is a regular college student until one day when he turns into a murder suspect and ends up in jail. Shin Joong Han is the only lawyer to turns up to help him out of the misery as the two initiate a fierce battle to attain justice.

The drama is a Korean remake of the British series ‘Criminal Justice’.

