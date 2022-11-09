WATCH: Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Sung Woong star in the first teaser and poster for ‘Unlock The Boss’

The production team of the ENA Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Unlock the Boss' released a teaser video and poster on November 9th. How will the combination play between Kim Sun Joo ( Park Sung Woong ), the boss who is a cold-blooded matchmaker, who is stuck in a smartphone, and Park In Sung ( Chae Jong Hyeop ), a trainee who is out of control, who doesn’t know where to go?

'Unlock the Boss' depicts a hybrid collaboration between a boss who gets caught up in a suspicious incident and is trapped in a smartphone, and a job-hunting student who picks up the strange smartphone and changes his life. It is based on the original Naver Webtoon (author Park Seong Hyun) of the same name, which was loved at the time of serialization for its unique material and dynamic development that crosses comedy and thriller.

Teaser trailer:

In the teaser video released by the production team, Kim Sun Joo's funny (and sad) struggle to get out of the smartphone causes laughter. A lock pattern overlaid on Kim Sun Joo's earnest image, "Hey, take me out." The pattern reminiscent of iron bars makes us guess the situation of his locked up in a smartphone. The appearance of Park In Sung, a job-seeking student who was accidentally picked by the boss, is also interesting. Kim Sun Joo became desperate for a battery that seemed to go out at any moment. In accordance with his instructions, who burned his entire body, Park In Sung tried to unlock it, but all failed. Kim Sun Joo, who puts her hands together and begs, "I'll ask you one more time," Park In Sung, who made a final attempt saying, "It's really the last time." We wonder what amazing events await in front of the two people who finally unlocked their smartphones.

Teaser Poster:

The teaser poster also draws attention. Park In Sung, holding a smartphone, is meaningful as if he was at a crossroads of choice. And inside the smartphone is none other than Kim Sun Joo. Kim Sun Joo, who is trapped in the world of smartphones and waiting for his touch, is serious in the world.