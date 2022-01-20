WATCH: Chae Soo Bin and Gong Myung face ups and downs in Super Junior’s Kyuhyun’s MV teaser for ‘Love Story’

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun released the second music video teaser video for the title song 'Love Story' of the fourth mini album 'Love Story' through Super Junior's YouTube channel on January 20th. It contained Kyuhyun's vocals, Gong Myung, and Chae Soo Bin's immersive acting. Chae Soo Bin's tearful face raises curiosity about the story.

In the first music video teaser video released on January 18th, Gong Myung and Chae Soo Bin, who seemed to have a foreboding of parting, displayed the aspects of their dying relationship. In particular, with Kyuhyun's sweet voice, one verse of 'Love Story’ was released with lyrics like "The name I wrote down on the last chapter" and "Take out the old story again", which left a good impression with the fans as well as the potential fans.

As 'Love Story' is the final version of Kyuhyun's four seasons project, the story of a series of music videos starring Gong Myung and Chae Soo Bin will all be unravelled through the 'Love Story' music video. Attention is focused on what might have been the reason for the breakup after a long relationship.

Kyuhyun gives persuasive power to the narrative of 'Love Story' that took place over a year and a half, showing a deeper sensibility and connecting stories. It is expected that Kyuhyun's unique sweet voice will impress listeners even more during the cold wisps of winter. The MV will be released on January 25th.

