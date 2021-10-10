WATCH: Choi Siwon, Jung Eunji and more unleash their intoxicated and hilarious personalities in TVING drama

'Drink Now, Work Later', scheduled to be released for the first time on Friday, October 22, is based on Mikan's next webtoon 'Drunken City Maidens'. It's a 'drinking' drama. Lee Sun Bin (Ahn So Hee), Han Sun Hwa (Han Ji Yeon), and Jung Eunji (Kang Ji Ji) unite as three close friends who are serious about drinking, and Choi Siwon (Kangbuk Gu) plays an active role as their friend and drinking partner.

The preview trailer shows the girls get into hilarious situations during their regular after work sessions. Jung Eunji, Han Sun Hwa and Lee Sun Bin show new sides as hot-tempered young people that let go of all stress with a refreshing glass of soju and beer! Choi Siwon also joins them and transforms into a scruffy-looking and humorous personality. Each one of them get into a new issue due to their drinking but they deal with them in a riotous manner, making us want to be a part of it!

On September 29th, TVING released a main poster and a special webtoon poster featuring the three best friends of 'Work Later, Drink Now'. The main poster shows Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, and Jung Eunji enjoying alcohol with a straw.

With Lee Sun Bin, who puts air on her cheek while drinking, Jung Eunji with a cynical expression, and Han Sun Hwa with a subtle smile on her lips, the three characters they will play with various charms keep the viewers even more curious.

We are looking forward to our first meeting with the 'drunk city women', who will cause not only comical laughter but also strong sympathy that calls for applause. 'Work Later, Drink Now' will be released exclusively on TV on October 22.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho and Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae share an adorable friendship as displayed through this comment

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.