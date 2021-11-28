WATCH: Choi Woo Shik has a hard time trusting Jo Jin Woong in ‘The Policeman’s Lineage’ trailer

The action-packed trailer for ‘The Policeman’s Lineage’ was released and we couldn’t take our eyes off the screen even for a second! The trailer began with Park Hee Soon delivering a report to Choi Woo Shik, asking him to monitor Jo Jin Woong, a fellow police officer and what follows is a sequence of action and drama. It is set to release in January 2022.

'The Policeman's Lineage' is a crime that depicts the dangerous investigation between Kang Yoon (Jo Jin Woong), an ace of the Crime Branch, who boasts an unparalleled arrest record with huge donations from unknown sources, and Min Jae (Choi Woo Shik), a principled policeman who is tasked with secretly monitoring him.

The explosive performances and chemistry of luxury actors harmonize with the birth of an intense crime drama. With the release in January next year, the movie is drawing attention. Choi Woo Shik had a lot to say regarding this opportunity, “I was excited because it was an opportunity to act with Jo Jin Woong. I think I was drawn to it because I couldn’t show strong action or appearance.”

Jo Jin Woong said, “It’s an honor to be an actor written on my bucket list that I want to film with any actor who is youthful and brings fresh energy on-board. When I was nervous, I was thankful that Choi Woo Shik was by my side and helped me relax.” Jo Jin Woong transforms into Park Kang Yoon, the head of the Metropolitan Investigation Unit, who prioritizes arresting criminals according to his beliefs and does not care about illegality in order to obtain information.

Choi Woo Shik becomes Choi Min Jae, a principled police officer. Choi Min Jae is tasked with uncovering the corruption of Park Kang Yoon on the condition that he receives a secret document about his father, who was a police officer, and becomes a team with him as an undercover police officer.

