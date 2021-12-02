WATCH: Choi Woo Sik & Kim Da Mi are longing for each other in new highlight clip for 'Our Beloved Summer'

We are barely four days away from the much-awaited premiere of 'Our Beloved Summer' and we cannot contain our excitement. 'Our Beloved Summer' can be best described as a romantic comedy that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that broke up vowing to never meet one another again. However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly, goes viral gaining popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more.

Choi Woo Sik plays Choi Woong, an illustrator who is used to hiding his personal life. He is popular and successful but is prone to hiding his real self from the world. Cast opposite him is Kim Da Mi, who plays Gook Yeon Soo a smart and ambitious character. She ranks first in her class and has grand plans for her career. Kim Sung Cheol and Noh Jeong Eui complete the quartet of the main cast.

Kim Sung Cheol will portray PD Kim Ji Woong, Choi Woong's best friend and confidante since elementary school and knows him the best. He films the documentary from 10 years ago that goes viral 10 years later. While, Noh Jeong Eui stars as NJ, a top idol. While she prepares for the new challenges she might have to face as an idol, she comes across Choi Woong’s drawing and feels comforted, causing her to fall for him.

In the highlight clip, we see the narrative going back and forth, showcasing Choi Woong and Gook Yeon Soo's budding school romance, bickering and eventual fallout to their awkward reunion in adulthood. Despite their break-up, they are forced to face the camera together after their school documentary video goes viral, gaining popularity amongst netizens. We also see NJ showing her affection for Choi Woong, causing Gook Yeon Seo to feel jealous. Choi Woong and Gook Yeon Seo still long for each other in their beloved summer!

Check out the clip below:

'Our Beloved Summer' will premiere on December 6 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on SBS drama.

