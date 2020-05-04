WATCH: Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda rehearsing the knife fight scene from Extraction is unmissable

The Chris Hemsworth starrer action flick opened to positive reactions and was loved by many. Check out Randeep Hooda's latest post below:

Streaming platforms across the world have stepped up their game and are releasing exciting content like never before. One such film which created a massive buzz on social media was Netflix's Extraction. The Chris Hemsworth starrer action flick opened to positive reactions and was loved by many.The film's action especially received rave reviews and the film is said to have reached 90 million homes in just one month. Indian actor Randeep Hooda also featured in the film and his action-packed role was lauded by many.

Not just that, Randeep and Chris are also involved in some critical action scenes in the film and the 'Love Aaj Kal' star shared a behind the scene video on Monday. In the video, Chris and Randeep can be seen rehearsing the knife scene with complete concentration and dedication.

The video's caption read, "You perform how you practice. @randeephooda and @chrishemsworth putting in the rehearsal time for #Extraction @netflixfilm @netflixfilm."

Over the weekend, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to personally thank his fans and followers for making Extraction a super hit on the streaming platform. Hemsworth said, "Hey, what’s up, guys? Hope you’re doing well. Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction. You made it the number one film on the planet right now. Looks like it’s gonna be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time which is absolutely mind-blowing. We are blown away by the response and the support, so on behalf of myself, the Russo brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so, so much. We love you guys." Take a look at Chris' video below:

