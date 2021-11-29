Watch: CHUNG HA finds herself dealing with demons of her past in the horror themed MV for 'Killing Me'

It is often difficult to portray scenes of psychological trauma in pop culture without 'simplifying' it for audiences to understand better, thus reaching a wider viewership. However, if one can portray the severe repercussions of psychological trauma and hurt sensitively, yet not compromising on it artistically; you have a winner in your hand! Talented and beautiful soloist Kim CHUNG HA released her new single 'Killing Me'.

'Killing Me' is composed by Musikality, Celine Svanbäck, Jeppe London, Mich Hansen, and Sam Merrifield, while the Korean lyrics are written by CHUNG HA and Jo Yoon Kyung. The addictive track can be best described as an up-tempo pop track that emphasizes on CHUNG HA’s honeyed and dulcet vocals through its minimalistic production. The synth sounds in the chorus part portray a long tunnel, which is also described in the lyrics that talk about a monotonous and tedious everyday life and a sudden feeling of lethargy one encounters.

The tunnel symbolises the dark and long alley one has to walk through and the various stressful and frustrating situations one encounters, but as they say, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and in this case, it is CHUNG HA's mellifluous vocals supporting a powerful comeback as she fights her inner demons in this stunning horror-themed MV.

You can check out the MV below:

Meanwhile, CHUNG HA has also teamed up with the 'Street Woman Fighter' crew LACHICA to promote the song's 'Killing Me Challenge' through various social media platforms. She had previously collaborated with LACHICA on 'Bad Girl' for 'Street Woman Fighter Special.' This is CHUNG HA’s first official music release since her first studio album 'Querencia' in February. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A fan from India deems K pop singer Chungha her 'queen'; Asks her to take care of her health

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.