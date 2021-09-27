WATCH: Ciipher get their hearts taken over with a BLIND love in new music video teasers

Ciipher will be making their first comeback soon and the boys are more than ready to spell out their story of love. The seven member boy group will be showing their naive, lovestruck sides to the fans as they embark on this new path.

The first teaser showed the various stages and forms that love comes to young people as Tan, Hwi, Hyunbin, Keita, Tag, Dohwan and Won as they each find their own methods of expression. With a flower bouquet, a mountain of gifts, sweet phone calls, serenades and more their smitten selves find the four letter word at every nook and corner.

The second teaser focused on the pumped sound of the title track and the catchy moves that go along with it. Hardworking office boys dress up in chic whites on a rooftop as their message of ‘I Like You’, which also happens to be their debut title track, is sent. ‘OMG me too’ the reply arrives and just like that chaos ensues. Dancing and tripping, succeeding and failing, Ciipher march on with the bouncy track.

Previously, the tracklist for the album revealed five songs on the mini-album co-written and co-composed by the group’s members. ‘Moonlight’, ‘Blind’ (title track), ‘Joker’, ‘Go Ahead’ and ‘It’s Okay’ (literal translation) are set to be on the group’s second mini album ‘BLIND’.

‘BLIND’ will be released on September 28, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of ‘BLIND’? Let us know below.