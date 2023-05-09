WATCH: CIX members go through life-changing experiences in emotional teaser for awaited May comeback

On May 9th, the first teaser video announcing the news of the comeback in May was released on social media. In the movie-like video, CIX members wear school uniforms and express their pain. Along with this, the comeback time was made official with the phrase "CIX MAY 2023 COMING SOON". What kind of story will CIX, which started the OK series about 'youth' with its first full-length album ''OK' Prologue: Be OK' in 2021, tell in the second episode following episode 1 'OK Not'? interest rises

CIX’s activities:

During last year's 5th EP activity, CIX topped the domestic music charts and iTunes K-POP charts in 3 regions with the title song '458'. Afterwards, the group successfully completed their second world tour, 'Save me, Kill me', touring the Americas, Asia, and Europe, starting in Seoul. They also served as public relations ambassadors for the 'Coex Winter Festival' and won the Post Generation Award at the '30th Hanteo Music Awards'. Attention is focusing on what records CIX, which has emerged as a new Hallyu leader, will add with their first album activity this year. CIX plans to heat up the comeback by presenting a variety of teasing contents.

CIX’s member’s activities:

Yonghee appeared as a guest on Team Kwanghee on tvN's 'My Friends Are Smarter Than Me!', which aired on March 6th. 'My Friends Are Smarter Than Me!' is the only real survival brain rental quiz show in the world that borrows the smart brains of my friends and boasts my smartness. Yonghee, who has excellent mathematical knowledge, solves math problems for his fans through social media live and is famous as a 'mathematics problem solving idol'. In particular, he , who had a 98% incorrect answer rate through a broadcast, was highly praised by his math instructor Jeong Seung Je, solving problems in his math area in the last year of 2021. CIX won the 'Post Generation Award' and proved their global popularity. CIX, who received the award, expressed their gratitude to the company family and staff, saying, "Thank you for allowing us to receive such a wonderful award." In particular, CIX said to the fan club 'Pixie', "It's been a while since we've received a big award, and we're always grateful for your support. We will continue to do many activities, so please support us.” They said, “All 5 of us are close. We are running towards one dream.”

