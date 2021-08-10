WATCH: CL is all set to make a fierce comeback with new teaser for ‘ALPHA'

More new music! CL has dropped a teaser for her long-awaited comeback since February. The teaser to her album ‘ALPHA’ came following an announcement from CL’s label Very Cherry about a summer comeback. Soon thereafter, CL also signed a management deal with KONNECT Entertainment, to manage her promotional activities in Korea for her upcoming release.

The short ‘coming soon’ clip saw CL in an Alpha-like gear in the dark with sparks in the backdrop. The mysterious teaser serves as the perfect build-up element for her much-anticipated comeback.

Here is the teaser for ‘ALPHA’.

Originally, CL had teased the release of her album towards the last leg of 2020, but various circumstances led to the postponement of the release.

‘ALPHA’ will be CL’s debut studio album release. The tracklist is yet to be revealed, but by the looks of the teaser, it definitely is going to be explosive!

The last song CL dropped was ‘Wish You Were Here’ marking her 30th birthday on 26 February 2021. The song co-penned by CL along with MNEK, Asia Whiteacre, Gary Hill and others was dedicated to her late mother and her family, as she mentioned in an Instagram post. It was also dedicated to “anyone else who misses a loved one”. The laid-back track was dropped alongside an MV featuring photographs and home video footage of CL growing up.

The singer, rapper and songwriter first debuted under YG Entertainment in 2008 as a member of the girl group 2NE1 but is currently doing great as a soloist. CL is well known for her high-end music and bold personality.

Are you excited for CL’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.