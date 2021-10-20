WATCH: CL proudly displays that she isn’t ‘ordinary in any way’ in the artistic ‘Tie a Cherry’ MV

On October 20, CL unveiled the artsy MV for ‘Tie a Cherry’ from ‘ALPHA’. The previous tracks like ‘SPICY’ and ‘Lover Like Me’ had their own concepts but with ‘Tie a Cherry’, it was all about loving her extraordinary self just the way she is. Flashy outfits, simple sets and impactful lyrics brought closure to the awaited album.

This album was planned along with CL's 'In the Name of Love' released in 2019.It was originally scheduled to be released last year, but the release date was delayed to improve the level of perfection. CL captured Lee Chaelin's personal feelings and thoughts through 'In the Name of Love'. Through ‘ALPHA', a new blueprint for the future of CL is unfolded. It emphasizes independence by reflecting the modifier of 'original girl crush'.

Above all, CL participated in writing lyrics and composing all the songs on the album and took the lead.He emphasized his identity by expressing his own voice without the recently formalized features. The title song 'Tie a Cherry’ had a large number of overseas famous staff members who have contributed to the album as well as the song. They collaborated with Nick Lee, who composed Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby', which recently ranked number 1 on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'.The music video was directed by Nick Walker, who worked with Beyonce and Billie Eilish.

The album also includes two previously released singles.The first single 'SPICY' was narrated by actor John Malkovich. British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, who has a strong fan base in South Korea, participated in the composition for the second single 'Lover Like Me'.

ALSO READ: BTS unveil official streaming guide for 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' online concert

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let me know in the comments below.