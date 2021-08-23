WATCH: CL is ready to raise temperatures with a 'SPICY' new teaser for new album 'ALPHA'

We are 24 hours away from CL's much-anticipated comeback and we absolutely cannot wait! The talented rapper, singer and songwriter will release her first full-length album 'ALPHA' with the lead single 'SPICY' which drops on August 24 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) and fans can’t wait to witness CL’s highly-anticipated fierce comeback.

CL has previously unveiled interesting teaser photos, videos and concept ideas for 'SPICY'. In a final revelation, just on the eve of the release, CL is ready to raise temperatures with a fiery and spicy new teaser for her new album 'ALPHA'. The title of the video says "She's got the sauce, and it's spicy". In this new video, CL is can be seen standing like a queen on a human-eagle statue, ready to take on the world. The music itself is full of techno beats with more catchphrases that use the word "spicy".

You can check out the teaser video below:

The singer will be making a comeback after around 6 months. Previously, CL released a heartfelt song ‘Wish You Were Here’ on her 30th birthday on February 26 dedicating it to her late mother and family. Not just that, CL will hold a TikTok Challenge "#SPICYCHALLENGE" on August 23 at 6 pm (2:30 pm IST), to celebrate the release of 'SPICY'.

