WATCH: CNBLUE get played like a fiddle in the Oater inspired thrilling MV for ‘Love Cut’

On October 20, CNBLUE released the awaited MV for ‘Love Cut’ and we cannot stop staring at the handsome faces of Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk! Talking about letting go of all the traps set by their lying ex, in the MV, the members set out to drown their sorrows in a saloon as a mysterious woman enters their lives and ruins everything for them. The cinematic shots, slow motion action scenes and the looming presence of the scissors added to the bizarreness of the MV. All in all, the members have brought back the spark of the group through the beautiful vocals, catchy tunes and acting skills!

CNBLUE's agency, FNC Entertainment, released the track list and highlight medley of their ninth mini album 'WANTED' through their official social media handles on October 18th. In this album, the members participated in writing and composing the lyrics themselves, so CNBLUE's unique modern yet intense colors were melted. The title song 'Love Cut' is a rock genre song with the atmosphere of the late 19th century. It is characterized by drum and bass performances of disco rhythm, and the guitar sound and piano reminiscent of a western movie complete the atmosphere of the song.

Along with the title song, '99%' is a funky genre with a story about overcoming the fierce modern society with confidence, 'Hold Me Back' with an impressive sweet bass performance, 'Folly' of the modern rock genre with CNBLUE's unique sophistication, Five songs with various charms, such as 'Time Capsule', featuring Jung Yong-hwa's sweet and warm vocal color, are included. CNBLUE's 9th mini album 'WANTED' pays attention to the wrong relationships and bonds around us, and the courage to cut them off.

They cut unnecessary relationships with scissors without any regrets and transform into 'hunters' who achieve freedom. This album, in the 12th year of their debut, foreshadows the first conceptual change since their debut, raising expectations for CNBLUE's new move, which they have very well delivered.

