WATCH: CNBLUE transform into handsome cowboys in the Western inspired ‘Love Cut’ MV teaser

On October 19, CNBLUE unveiled a Western inspired MV teaser for the upcoming title track ‘Love Cut’ from the 9th mini album ‘WANTED’. Jung Yong Hwa, Kang Min Hyuk and Lee Jung Shin look amazing as mature cowboys. The saloon, guns, expressions, clothes and the song has us curious for more. The song will be released on 20th October.

CNBLUE's agency, FNC Entertainment, released the track list and highlight medley of their ninth mini album 'WANTED' through their official social media handles on October 18th. In this album, the members participated in writing and composing the lyrics themselves, so CNBLUE's unique modern yet intense colors were melted. The title song 'Love Cut' is a rock genre song with the atmosphere of the late 19th century. It is characterized by drum and bass performances of disco rhythm, and the guitar sound and piano reminiscent of a western movie complete the atmosphere of the song.

Along with the title song, '99%' is a funky genre with a story about overcoming the fierce modern society with confidence, 'Hold Me Back' with an impressive sweet bass performance, 'Folly' of the modern rock genre with CNBLUE's unique sophistication, Five songs with various charms, such as 'Time Capsule', featuring Jung Yong-hwa's sweet and warm vocal color, are included. CNBLUE's 9th mini album 'WANTED' pays attention to the wrong relationships and bonds around us, and the courage to cut them off.

They cut unnecessary relationships with scissors without any regrets and transform into 'hunters' who achieve freedom. This album, in the 12th year of their debut, foreshadows the first conceptual change since their debut, raising expectations for CNBLUE's new move. CNBLUE plans to release all the songs of the new album 'WANTED' and the music video for the title song 'Love Cut' through major music sites at 2:30 pm IST on October 20th.

