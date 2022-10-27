WATCH: Coldplay shares an ethereal snippet of ‘The Astronaut’; BTS’ Jin stars in the first MV teaser

On October 27, Coldplay took to Twitter to give a sneak peek into the upcoming single ‘The Astronaut’ and it already sounds out of this world, leaving the fans excited! Chris Martin is seen at the end of the video, enjoying the music and giving a wide smile, showing how excited he is for the release!

At the same time, Jin uploaded a music video teaser video for her solo single 'The Astronaut' on the official social media handles of BTS. The 30-second video begins with Jin sitting on a field. The spaceship that crash-landed is on fire where he is looking with an unfamiliar expression on his face. The mysterious and sensuous sound and visual beauty evoke the feeling of watching a trailer for a sci-fi movie. This teaser video made the main part of the music video eagerly awaited, and at the same time raised the curiosity of what kind of atmosphere the music still shrouded in veil would contain.

The Astronaut:

'The Astronaut' is Jin's first solo single to be released on October 28th. Jin participated in writing the lyrics, expressing his affection for ARMY, and Coldplay participated in the collaboration. On October 28th, Jin will participate in the performance of the Coldplay world tour 'MUSIC of the SPHERES' and he will perform 'The Astronaut' with the band in Argentina. This stage will be released through BTS' official YouTube channel after the performance is over.

Jin's appearance in Running Man:

Jin also appeared in the teaser for the popular variety show ‘Running Man’, keeping his promise to the other member, Seok Jin after 4 years. In the trailer released right after the broadcast of 'Running Man' on October 23rd, comedians Ji Seok Jin and Jin were revealed. Under the title of 'Same Name, Opposite Life', the two Seok Jins’ revealed the same but different routines.

