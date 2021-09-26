WATCH: Competitive lineup of Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Heechul and more in Netflix’s ‘New World’

Netflix Korea has announced a brand new reality show called ‘New World’ starring a boastful roster of popular Korean artists. Revealed with the first teaser starring Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Kai, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Park Na Rae, Jo Bo Ah, and SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won, the show is set to pose a combative few days for the cast.

The show promises a fun time to fans tuning in with the 6 people thrown into a quaint island for 6 days where they form friendships to battle their way into a series of games that aim to bring them closer. Betrayals and joy in their path, the celebrities try their best to find clues or snatch them in order to win.

The modern-looking island seems to have the top of the class setting for the famed celebrities who marvel at the lavish house, unending lawn and neverending supply of delicacies while they run, grab and trick their way on boat fights and more.

Check out the fun teaser below.

The teaser was released at the Korean edition of the global fan event ‘TUDUM’ lead by MCs

EXO’s Kai and Super Junior’s Heechul, Superstar actors Song Kang whose show ‘Nevertheless’ recently aired on the platform and Jung Hae In whose military setting ‘D.P’ received love on Netflix, also featured in the event. They chatted, gobbled on some tasty food and promoted themselves all the while making fans swoon over their beauty.

Watch the event below.

