WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets an introduction to BTS via ARMY from Kerala

On his visit with some students from Kerala, Rahul Gandhi gets introduced to the purple world of BTS.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 23, 2022 10:00 AM IST  |  235K
Stills from the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ video; Picture Courtesy: Rahul Gandhi
Stills from the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ video; Picture Courtesy: Rahul Gandhi

On September 22, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited some students in Kerala and their interaction has ARMYs smiling all over the world! As the Indian National Congress is on a five month long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he got the opportunity to meet young students in Kerala. While asking about their aspirations and what they look forward to in the future, the students said that they want to be a nurse but practice in South Korea. 

Surprised to hear such a unique answer, he asked the reason behind and they revealed that they are fans of BTS or BTS ARMY. He even asked them what they like so much about their music and they said that it is a source of comfort and that the song helps them cheer up at the end of a long day. They even ended up showing a BTS video to Rahul Gandhi, which he happily obliged to. 

This unexpected but welcomed interaction won the hearts of various ARMYs on Twitter. Some were praising the students for being open about their love for BTS and spreading joy by sharing BTS’ music with such an important political figure. Over the years, K-Pop has gathered a lot of significance in India and it has also helped people to make friends in situations that do not seem possible. There are ARMYs and other K-Pop fans from every walk of life that choose to enjoy the music, learn the language and partake in the culture. 

With such interactions, we are sure to find more K-Pop fans in our country soon! 

Advertisement
Credits: Rahul Gandhi, Indian National Congress

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!