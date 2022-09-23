WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets an introduction to BTS via ARMY from Kerala

On September 22, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited some students in Kerala and their interaction has ARMYs smiling all over the world! As the Indian National Congress is on a five month long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he got the opportunity to meet young students in Kerala. While asking about their aspirations and what they look forward to in the future, the students said that they want to be a nurse but practice in South Korea.

Surprised to hear such a unique answer, he asked the reason behind and they revealed that they are fans of BTS or BTS ARMY. He even asked them what they like so much about their music and they said that it is a source of comfort and that the song helps them cheer up at the end of a long day. They even ended up showing a BTS video to Rahul Gandhi, which he happily obliged to.