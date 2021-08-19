WATCH: CRAVITY makes an intriguing comeback with ‘Gas Pedal’

CRAVITY is back with more top-notch music! On August 19 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), CRAVITY released their highly anticipated album ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’ along with the music video for the title song ‘Gas Pedal’ which was revealed on Starship Entertainment’s official YouTube channel.

Fans are super excited to see the boys back with an incredible masterpiece! In the 3 minutes and 20 seconds music video, the boys take you on an intense rollercoaster of emotions with their super-talented vocals, catchy music and not to mention, impeccably sculpted visuals.

The entire music video is based on the concept of bringing technological science and human instincts to represent the group's acceleration towards new heights. The video is dominated by black, red and white colours and the members are dressed in accordance to the overall theme. The upbeat instrumental music is perfectly accompanied by the smooth choreography of the song.

Here’s the music video for ‘Gas Pedal’.

After the release of the album, the group held an online event ‘CRAVITY 1st Album Comeback Showcase’ on Starship Entertainment’s official Naver V channel at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST) performing ‘Gas Pedal’ for the first time.

The album ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’ consists of a total of eight songs including the title track ‘Gas Pedal’ along with ‘Intro: New Horizon’, ‘VENI VIDI VICI’, ‘CHINGA-LINGA’, ‘Celebrate’, ‘Grand Prix’, ‘Divin’ and ‘GO GO’.

CRAVITY debuted in April 2020 and has been producing incredibly amazing music ever since. The nine-member boy band consists of super-talented vocalists, rappers, dancers and performers. The boys have once again proved their artistry by gifting fans the fantastic gift of their first full-length album.

ALSO READ: CRAVITY reveals teaser photos and concept video for ‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’

What is your favourite part of ‘Gas Pedal’s MV? Let us know in the comments below.