WATCH: CRAVITY own the sultry and striking concept in the ‘VENI VIDI VICI’ special MV

On October 7, CRAVITY released a special video for their sultry track ‘VENI VIDI VICI' and they have outdone themselves by taking on such a beautiful concept! The intense color of red and purple in the released choreography video caught the attention of the viewers. In particular, CRAVITY overwhelms the atmosphere with its silhouette alone, providing a unique choreography that is like a single body.

Strong yet flowy choreography, beautiful sets, stunning outfits, etc show off their talents as a group. Different from their usual EDM and noisy tracks, ‘VENI VIDI VICI’ carries itself as a song that will suck you into CRAVITY’s world. The sliding vocals and hypnotising instrumental add to the sultry atmosphere. They look mature and sensual throughout the video, trapping the viewers in their graceful dance and expressions. Taeyoung and Minhee performed a dizzying yet sophisticated performance with their eyes closed, while admiring the perfect detail of each fingertip facing the air.

CRAVITY's 'VENI VIDI VICI', announcing the imminent sortie, is a song that contains the bolder will of the nine members as the title means 'I came, I saw, I won'. The atmosphere is impressive. CRAVITY, who has been working on the basis of a unique worldview since their debut, started a new challenge with the first regular album part 1 'THE AWAKENING: Written in the stars' The 'Gas Pedal' activities were successfully completed with the foreshadowing of the successful title track.

On August 19 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), CRAVITY released their highly anticipated album ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’ along with the music video for the title song ‘Gas Pedal’ which was revealed on Starship Entertainment’s official YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: IU captures the headlines with her stories of the moon in new ‘Strawberry Moon’ teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of this special video? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.