WATCH: Crush and BTS’ J-Hope star in the cool MV teaser for ‘Rush Hour’

The teaser video for 'Rush Hour' shows various people on a dark road. Crush catches the eye with his own mood amid a crowd of police officers who are in control of traffic, a running crew full of energy, lovers having a conversation, and a saxophone player. On top of that, a funky sound and emotional crush voice are added. At the end of the video, BTS member J-Hope's name appears as a featured artist, raising fans' curiosity.

On September 20, P Nation released the MV teaser for the upcoming single ‘Rush Hour’ featuring Crush and BTS’ J-Hope. The short teaser shows the two popular artists embarking on a new journey. The song will be released on September 22 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Previously, P NATION released the first music video teaser for Crush's new single 'Rush Hour (Feat. J-Hope of BTS)'.

Crush is a South Korean R&B and hip hop singer-songwriter and producer. Crush often uses Jazz musical instruments in his style of music, implementing modern tunes. He debuted on April 1, 2014, with the single ‘Sometimes’ and released his first album ‘Crush on You’ on June 5, 2014. Thirteen of Crush's singles have peaked in the top ten on the Gaon Digital Chart, with nine of Crush's singles also becoming top five hits including ‘Just’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Don't Forget’, ‘Bittersweet’ and ‘Sleepless Night’.

J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018. The album was met with a positive reception from critics, and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the ranking at the time. He became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019, when his single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81 on the chart. In 2022, J-Hope released his debut studio album ‘Jack in the Box’.

