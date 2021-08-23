WATCH: A dangerous world ripples through in VERIVERY’s ‘Trigger’ MV

Bang on! VERIVERY has released their latest album ‘SERIES ‘O’ [ROUND 2 : HOLE]’ today at 6 PM IST (2:30 PM IST). A music video was simultaneously released for the title song ‘Trigger’ where the boys of VERIVERY take part in a dangerous game that has them spinning. This is VERIVERY’s sixth mini-album, releasing 5 months after their last, ‘Series 'O' Round 1: Hall’ came out in March 2021.

The music video combines all the seven mood film clips that were released prior to being woven into a cryptic and vicious story. It begins in a forest where the compass needle on the watch whirls into a gaping staircase and then to a broken one floating amidst the sky. With the pulling sound of a trigger, a silver ball-shaped bullet is launched on unaware VERIVERY members.

Masked humans aim gunpoints at the VERIVERY members as they take on sporty outfits and dance in an old room in the abandoned location. A skeleton skull keeps turning up as the boys are stuck in the place, trying their best to run away. The torture chair is used to harass the members, while they search for a way out of the collapsing ‘Colosseum’ as their own selves pull them down to drown. Pleading to ‘pull the trigger’, the video reaches its climax as the members touch a connecting point in their own stories. They successfully bring the downfall of the hole they were stuck in and escape towards the light.

The video for ‘Trigger’ was a cinematic experience and we enjoyed every bit of it. How about you?

Did you like the music video? Let us know below.