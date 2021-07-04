WATCH: Day 6’s subunit Even of Day releases an angsty music video teaser for Right Through Me

Young K, Dowoon, and Wonpil are seen angry and frantic in the video teaser. Read more to know about it.

Day 6’s Even of Day has released a music video teaser for their upcoming mini-album ‘Right Through Me’. The video features the three members of the subunit: Young K, Dowoon, and Wonpil. It begins with a woman entering a music store and leaving a ring at the desk where Young K is working. Then Dowoon is seen running around frantically on the street while it is raining heavily. He scratches his head and moves around as if he is looking for something or someone. Finally, Wonpil is seated in an unkempt bedroom. Wonpil is shown pulling down and tearing posters out of anger and sorrow. The last scene shows Wonpil crying as he looks at a photo. The angst and sorrow is clearly visible in the video which has touched the hearts of a lot of fans already.

Watch the music video teaser for Right Through Me here:

Right Through Me is the subunit’s second mini-album. The new video teaser draws upon the Concept Films that were released previously for each of the individual members. Dowoon is on the streets in the rain and simultaneously shown with the drums while Wonpil is seen playing his keyboard in the room. Meanwhile, Young K is in his shop where he sells guitars. He plays with the ring and plays the guitar as well. The theme of a breakup is loudly hinted at in all of these videos. Even the members have shared about how they had the freedom to talk about what they want to, through this album since there was no overarching fixed theme they had to follow.

Even of Day’s ‘Right Through Me’ drops on 5th July 2021 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Let’s support and cheer for them!

