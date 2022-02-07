WATCH: DAY6’s Wonpil finds comfort in fairytales as he nurses a broken heart in the emotional ballad MV

On February 7, JYP Entertainment released an MV for DAY6 member Wonpil’s solo track ‘Voiceless’ and the emotional notes blend well with the heartbreaking message. The MV shows Wonpil ‘drowning’ in the fairytales to take his mind off the heartbreak. The violin, piano and synth bass added to the ballad. The different sets of a vintage room, the beach and the underwater created a seamless storyline that shows how deep Wonpil dove into the stories to forget the problems.

At an online press conference to commemorate the release of his first solo album 'Pilmography', which was recorded and broadcast on February 7, Wonpil revealed his thoughts and work on the album ahead of the album release. 'Pilmography' is Wonpil's first solo album since his debut as a vocalist and keyboardist of DAY6 in September 2015.

Regarding the feeling of releasing his first solo album, Wonpil said, "I don't think of it as my first solo album as my members were always there and their choice of music became a part of my composition. I think this album was made with a spoonful of my own color. Also, this album was made possible because of the help of so many great people who have been with me for a long time. So I felt grateful again while making this album." he said.

DAY6's solo debut is the third after Young K and Dowoon. Regarding the members' support, Wonpil said, "All the members know how difficult the process of making an album is, so they were there every step of the way and helped me with everything as I prepared for the album. Among the members who released solo songs, Dowoon said, "Because of all the members, I was able to do well, and in the case of Young K, he even promoted alone, so he understood me more than anyone else and told me not to burden myself with it and to eat comfortably and work."

