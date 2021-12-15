WATCH: Day6’s Wonpil, Lee Eun Jae and Kang Yool are in a love triangle in ‘Best Mistake 3’ teaser

On December 15, KOKTV released the first teaser for the beloved web drama ‘Best Mistake 3’ and the tension is already rising! In the teaser, the viewers come to know that Lee Eun Jae and Kang Yool are now broken up and Day6’s Wonpil has found himself in between them. The first episode is out on December 28.

The previous season accumulated over 200 million views on Youtube, becoming one of the most watched Korean web dramas. They also released the main poster featuring Lee Eun Jae as Kim Yeon Doo, Kang Yool as Ji Hyeon Ho, Park Yi Hyeon as Ryu Seol, Yoon Jun Won as Seo Joo Ho and Choi Chan Yi as Ji Ji Seong were present

There were also Lee Jung Jun from 'Squid Game' as Choi Seunghyun, Joo Hyeon Young as Ahn Yuna, EPEX’s Geum Dong Hyeon as Kang Ah Hun, and new cast members such as Day6’s Wonpil as Do Ye Seok, Kang Hye Won as Jin Se Hee, CIX’s Hyun Seok as Kim Dae Young and Woo! ah!’s Nana as Yoon A Ra are included.

Best Mistake is a series that follows the lives of Kim Yeon Doo and her friends as they navigate through, life, love and school, In the first season, they were high school juniors, in season 2, they were high school seniors and now in Season 3, the drama will be taking place in a college setting, showing the growth and romance of young people as they prepare to enter the real world.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.