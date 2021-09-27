Watch: DAY6's Dowoon drops a bright and fun animated MV for 'Out Of The Blue' feat Song Heejin

What an exciting and fulfilling day for K-pop fans! Today, we are inundated with some amazing music from some of our favourite artists including some group songs, solo releases, and even debuts! We think K-pop fans are blessed to witness all the incredibly magical and diverse music and certainly, songs we can now add to our 'favourites' playlist!

On September 27 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), DAY6's drummer Dowoon unveiled his first solo single titled 'Out Of The Blue' accompanied by a bright and fun animated music video. A duet with singer-songwriter and producer Song Heejin, 'Out Of The Blue' is a charming and calming indie-pop track filled with elements of rock, swing and jazz. Dowoon also co-wrote the lyrics along with Song Heejin. Dowoon and Song Heejin joined hands with Kevin Oppa, Cha Il Hun, and YUE in the composition of the track.

The song can be best described as an everyday song. The lyrics express thoughts about life that come to mind out of the blue while walking down the street. It has a shuffle rhythm and a nice drum touch to it (considering Dowoon is a drummer!). It imparts a beautiful message to its audience: stop and breathe, be mindful of your surroundings and appreciate the everyday things you encounter in life while taking a casual stroll in your neighbourhood or a walk down the street, there is so much life in life itself!

You can watch the MV below:

