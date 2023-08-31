WATCH: DAY6’s Young K gets heartbroken over TWICE’s Dahyun departure in MV teaser for nothing but

On August 31st, JYP Entertainment released the first MV teaser for DAY6’s Young K’s title track, featuring TWICE’s Dahyun as his love interest. In the teaser, TWICE's Dahyun made an unexpected appearance, surprising the fans. Dahyun handed Young K the ring that was on her left hand with a cold expression, setting up a drama-like atmosphere. The heartbreaking lyrics 'There is only this for me' and 'But still, only this love' added to the sadness as the space where they were together soon collapsed. The room they are in has a lot of destruction around them as they look at each other with sadness and anger. The song will be out on September 4 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Young K’s title song Nothing but from Letters with notes:

Young K wrote and composed the song's title track, which combines the straightforward yet appealing concept of an American hard rock ballad from the 1980s with the classic elements of the late 1960s British genre. When it comes out on September 4, listeners are expected to feel deeply because of Young K's best vocals and delicate emotional lines. Young K's new studio album Letters with Notes, which adds significance to the first full-length album, contains the importance of a letter composed with melodic notes or a letter with musical notes connected. He incorporates the title song Nothing But as well as songs like Wait, Let It Be Summer, Dreamer, Bungee Jumping, Natural, STRANGE, SOUL (feat. Choi Elb), Playground, Babo, and what is... in the album.

TWICE’s activities:

TWICE, of which Dahyun is a member, has announced that they are continuing their world tour in various places around the world. As per the poster, TWICE will hold four additional concerts in four regions, beginning in Melbourne, Australia on November 4, followed by Jakarta, Indonesia on December 23, Mexico City, Mexico on February 3, 2024, and Sao Paulo, Brazil on February 6. TWICE has broken many records with the latest tour as they became the first girl group to hold a concert at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo. They even sold-out concerts at SoFi Stadium in LA and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 3 years of Do You Like Brahms?: Character breakdown of Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae’s roles