WATCH: Def. aka GOT7’s JAY B strolls along the beach in the aesthetic music video for ‘SUNSET WITH YOU’

A still from Def.'s music video for 'SUNSET WITH YOU' : courtesy of WMG and Paradise Music
GOT7’s leader JAY B has released his first EP ‘LOVE’ under the new artist name, ‘Def.’. The new release contains a total of six tracks: ‘AGAIN’ (feat. LEON), ‘WHY?’, ‘I JUST WANNA KNOW’, ‘LIKE A FOOL’ (feat. JUNNY), ‘WANT U’, and ‘SUNSET WITH YOU’. Out of these songs, ‘SUNSET WITH YOU’ is being promoted as the title track for the EP, and also has a music video to go along with the track.

Keeping with the name of the song, the aesthetic music video for ‘SUNSET WITH YOU’ captures Def. in a multitude of picturesque shots as he gazes out of the window of a bus or strolls along the beach, all with the warm rays of the setting sun lighting up the screen. The track itself has a soft, calming vibe throughout, and matches perfectly with the lyrics that talk about wanting to spend a peaceful eternity with a loved one. Watch the music video for Def.’s ‘SUNSET WITH YOU’, below:

On December 31, JAY B had announced the release of his EP ‘LOVE’ under the name ‘Def.’, by sharing the cover art through his Instagram story, in true, casual, JAY B style. Previously, JAY B had explained wanting to show a more raw, casual version of his music through the moniker ‘Def.’, and shared that he planned to show a hip-hop, R&B based-style of music with more popular appeal, through ‘JAY B’. 

Def.’s first EP ‘LOVE’ was released on all major music streaming platforms on January 26 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).
