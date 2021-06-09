Watch: Did you know Tom Hiddleston auditioned to play Chris Hemsworth’s Thor instead of Loki?

Tom Hiddleston had gone through a months-long process testing for the part of God of Thunder instead ended up playing the God of Mischief. Watch his audition tape.

Tom Hiddleston bestowed Marvel Cinematic Universe with his charismatic presence for the first time in 2009 with Thor. Since then he has become quite a fan favorite and made his antagonistic powers felt in a major way in 2012 Avengers. The god of mischief is now about to release his own series after nearly dying multiple times in the MCU. A strange fact however that surrounds Tom’s casting is that he actually never intended to play the role of Loki. Post Iron Man, MCU became the place to be for all young actors aspiring to wear a superhero outfit. Tom Hiddleston entered the realms of Marvel Studios by auditioning for the character of Thor.

In a 2019 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Tom revealed that he initially did not participate to portray the character of Loki instead there was a three-month audition process centered around him getting to play the god of thunder. Tom said, “Basically, at the time, they were looking for sort of less well-established actors so that the audience didn’t have an association. They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors. And the agreement was, if you’re over 6 foot and you’ve got blond hair, you can come and have a pop at it. So I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts.”

Tom over the period of 12 years has cemented his name as the synonym to character Loki for millions of fans around the globe. Despite showing his clear death in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel brought back their favorite antagonist in the upcoming series ‘Loki’ which is going to debut on a major streaming platform on June 9.

Also Read| Tom Hiddleston reveals that Loki was meant to die in THIS Marvel film: Chris and I played that scene for real

Share your comment ×