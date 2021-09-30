WATCH: Divya Agarwal transforms into unrecognisable ‘Cartel’ character

On Tuesday, September 28, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into the making video of her ‘Cartel’ character. In the recently released web show, the TV star was seen essaying the role of an old man. Now, a month after the show’s online premiere, Divya shared the glimpse of her journey with prosthetics throughout the creation of the show. In the clip, we can see Divya relaxing on a chair, as her prosthetic team helps her achieve the correct look.

While sharing the video, Divya penned a lengthy caption about the day when the clip was recorded. Surprisingly, it was her birthday when the Bigg Boss OTT winner began filming for the show. Moreover, Divya added that her role in the web series makes her extremely ‘happy’. She articulated, “This is how I spent my birthday on 4th December 2019, friends and family were waiting for me at home for celebrations and I was just so proud to start cartel on that day!

This was the cast for my prosthetic makeup, took nearly 2 hours with all my senses blocked except for my nose! I was calm, composed and yet my heart was jumping!”

She further added, “There were calls flowing in continuously for birthday wishes, I wanted to scream and share this good news but I couldn’t!somewhere I knew my birthday gift was special that year, it was my last birthday celebration with my dad and I told him I’m doing a web series of your favourite genre and he was very happy. Zindagi ne mujhse liya Bohot kuch hai, lekin jitna bhi dia, jitne bhi wait k liye dia, mere liye kaafi hai. I would just say believe and manifest.. nothing will stop you! For some it won’t be a hell of an achievement but really my happiness for my work is my biggest achievement. Cartel makes me happy.”

Take a look:

In another post, Divya also thanked Cartel producer Ekta Kapoor for believing in her. She said, “The entire show looks amazing! @ektarkapoor ma’am thank you for believing in me.. this role defines my passion n love for cinema, you were the first one to notice it… sitting for hours on that makeup chair, I only prepared myself to be better version of me. Thank you god for always blessing me!”

Apart from Divya, the web series features Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles. The plot of the show revolves around the life of 5 gang-lords in Mumbai who operate the city low-key from different locations. However, order and harmony among them is only ensured due to one Iron lady, Rani Maai.

