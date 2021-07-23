WATCH: DPR LIVE’s new MV featuring BEENZINO and HWASA is the perfect song for a beach day

DPR LIVE is back with a new album filled with the scents of summer fun and frolic. His latest EP ‘IITE COOL’ has been released and the title track ‘Hula Hoops’ feat. BEENZINO and HWASA’s MV will have you reaching for a cool drink, shades and a drive to your nearest beach! DPR LIVE is known to create trendy and out-of-the-box music and he did not disappoint this time as well.

The MV was shot in the most unique way and the bright colours could not be missed. LIVE talks about the girl he likes- how she is the coolest girl out there and does not care about likes or comments. She doesn’t care about fitting in, she’s just with him for a good time. The lush green grass, the fountain spouting fresh blue water. The camera pans to BEENZINO, the cool hip hop artist, who is seen on a runway with his ATV, dressed in muted colours and rapping about having a good time chilling with his friends after going through some ‘dizzying issues’.

HWASA enters the scene like a fairy with the slightly out of focus shot and surrounded by pretty hues, she sings about being an angel for some and using that as a way to turn the world to her playground. The MV ends with all of them dancing together and having fun. It makes us want to be part of the celebration as well.

Earlier this month, DPR Live (real name Hong Da-bin), who is also a member of audio-visual collective Dream Perfect Regime, unveiled the tracklist of ‘IITE COOL’. The upcoming EP is set to include a total of seven tracks, including previously released single ‘Yellow Cab’ and fellow DPR member DPR IAN on B-side track ‘Boom’. ‘IITE COOL’ is his follow-up to his first full-length album, 2020’s ‘Is Anybody Out There?’. DPR Live originally made his debut in 2015 with the single ‘Till I Die’. Since then, the artist has released two EPs – ‘Her’ and ‘Coming To You Live’ – along with his full-length debut.

