WATCH: Dr. Romantic 3’s 1st video teaser featuring Han Seok Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung

Earlier today, SBS took to its official SNS and released the first video teaser for the upcoming medical drama ‘Dr. Romantic 3.’ The first two seasons of the show were loved by fans both within and outside South Korea and will be returning for a third season soon. In the said teaser, Han Seok Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung can be seen going back and forth between their fast-paced schedule at the hospital and their personal battles as medical professionals. The foreboding sound of gunfire sets the tone for the new teaser, accompanied by Dr. Kim's (Han Suk Kyu) resolute voice declaring, ‘I am a person who sets my mind on a single goal. While some may view me as reckless and others as dangerous, I am driven by my unwavering focus.’

Meanwhile, glimpses of Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Cha Eun Jae (Lee Sung Kyung), dedicated surgeons, performing CPR on a patient create a sense of urgency. Seo Woo Jin finishes Dr. Kim's sentence by stating, ‘When I begin, I only have one thought in my head: I will save this patient!’ The teaser reaches its climax as Dr. Kim extends his hand, ready to perform surgery with precision. He declares, 'It's starting again here,' hinting at the challenges and obstacles he and his team will face in the upcoming season. Fans can mark their calendars for the highly anticipated premiere of 'Dr. Romantic 3' on April 28 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser for Dr. Romantic 3 here

Dr. Romantic series

'Dr. Romantic' is a popular Korean medical drama series that follows the story of a highly skilled surgeon named Kim Sa-bu, who goes by the nickname 'Teacher Kim.' He works at Doldam Hospital, a small and struggling medical facility in a remote village, where he trains young doctors and inspires them to become excellent medical professionals.

The drama series portrays the personal and professional struggles of the doctors as they navigate the complex and often challenging world of medicine, and deals with themes such as ethics, morality, and the pursuit of excellence. The show has received critical acclaim and has been praised for its realistic portrayal of the medical profession, as well as its compelling storyline and strong character development.

