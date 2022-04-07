WATCH: Dreamcatcher unveils their world in ‘Apocalypse: Save us’ spoiler teaser video

On April 7, Dreamcatcher Company revealed the latest spoiler in Dreamcatcher’s upcoming album ‘Apocalypse: Save us’. The short video showed the apocalyptic world of the group, which gave us an understanding of the explosive comeback. Dreamcatcher's 2nd regular album 'Apocalypse: Save us' will be released on April 12th at 2:30 pm IST.

Earlier, they unveiled the highlight medley for the album. The released video includes the title song 'MAISON', 'Intro: Save us', 'Locked Inside A Door', 'Starlight', 'Together', 'Always', 'Skit: The Seven Doors', 'Real Miracle', 'No Dot', 'Ecstatic?', 'Midwinter', 'For', 'Beautiful', and 'Playground', a total of 14 tracks.

While songs of various genres, from intense and powerful dance songs to gentle ballads, catch the ears of music fans, it is expected that the album will be an album where you can feel the musical spectrum of Dreamcatcher as it contains self-composed songs of all seven members.

'Apocalypse: Save us' has been released after 9 months, is an album that marks the start of the 'Apocalypse' trilogy. It contains the message of Dreamcatcher, who dreams of taking a leap forward in a better direction for everyone in a dizzying world.

Dreamcatcher, who has created sympathy with listeners by including realistic social issues in the song, plans to build a more solid music world of their own by throwing a direct message with the title song 'MAISON' of this new album.

