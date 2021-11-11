Watch: 'EAT JIN IS BACK' trends as BTS' Jin samples some yummy Korean food in latest Bangtan Bomb

ARMYs, we have some good news for you - Eat Jin is back! Yes, you read it right. BTS' Jin's popular mukbang show is back on Bangtan's YouTube channel! In the latest Bangtan Bomb, Jin can be seen sampling some scrumptious Korean meal which includes - Kimchi Jiggae, Udon, Bulgogi rice bowl and Jeyuk rice bowl. Jin's eyes brighten when he sees the delicious spread of the meal.

He is contemplating what he should eat, looking adorable in his blue night suit. He cutely asks the staff to recommend him some food. He finally settles on Galbitang or short rib soup is a variety of guk or Korean soup, made primarily from beef short ribs along with stewing beef, radish, onions, and other ingredients. He relishes his bowl of Galbitang along with some Kimchi. Later, he appears on the screen in a stylish black suit practising his speech for the U.N. General Assembly.

You can check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Jin's soulful OST 'Yours' for the tvN drama 'Jirisan' is winning hearts worldwide and has broken multiple records since release. 'Yours' debuted at number 45 on the Global Spotify chart with 1.4 million streams. It became the only Korean OST ever to debut in the said chart. 'Yours' has the highest debut streams for an OST.

Jin also became one of the 3 standalone Korean acts by male artists to debut in the Top 50 of Spotify Global. Jin also was the 2nd most followed Korean artist on Spotify for that day, the first being his group - BTS!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: BTS’ Jin’s jokes ‘work like medicine in sorrowful times’ for this Bangladeshi ARMY

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.