Watch: E'LAST members play a tactic gambit against fate in new comeback 'Dark Dream'

What a time to be a K-pop multistan! It is thrilling and exciting to be a K-pop fan now, when our favourite artists are not confined to the conventional ideas of making music and bringing cinematic concepts to life. Artists today aren't defined by a box, the world is their oyster and they can create music out of thin air, literally!

K-pop rookie boy group E'LAST has dropped the music video for 'Dark Dream'. In the cinematic music video, members of E'LAST are tied together by red strings of fate. 'Dark Dream' is the title song of the group's first single album of the same name, and it's about being strangely drawn towards someone despite any obstacles. The members play a tactic gambit against fate, painting a gorgeous landscape of love, longing and lyrical dreaminess!

You can watch the music video below:

For those unversed about this talented rookie group, E'LAST is an eight-member group formed by E Entertainment. The members consist of Choi In, Rano, Seungyeop, Baekgyeul, Romin, Won Hyuk, Wonjun and Yejun and they debuted on June 9, 2020, with their mini-album 'Day Dream' and the title track 'Swear'. Their name is an abbreviation of "Everlasting", which either means "Eternity" or "Infinity. Members Won Hyuk and Wonjun were contestants on Produce X 101 and were the first two members to be introduced into the EBoyz group (their name then). They were joined by Choi In, Rano, and Seungyeop during summer 2019, followed by Baekgyeul, Romin and Yejun.

