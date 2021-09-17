Watch: ENHYPEN announces ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’ comeback with intriguing Intro trailer

ENGENEs, just yesterday it was reported that ENHYPEN has returned from treatment facilities and self-quarantine as the seven members reunited as one in their practice room. The group’s agency also revealed their plans to release ENHYPEN’s first full-length album soon. Well, it seems like the wait is over!

ENHYPEN has announced its upcoming release, album ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’ to be released on October 12. The official social media channel of the group released an intro trailer titled ‘Intro : Whiteout’ on September 17 KST for the same.

‘Intro : Whiteout’ starts with the view of the sun and the subsequent play with sunlight. Soon, gripping clips of encircling water bodies appear. As the beat paces, the voice of ENHYPEN members takes centre stage.

“My eyes are closed. No, they’re open but I can’t see.

The piercing light so bright. I try to cover my eyes with the palms of my hands, but it’s no use.

Cold water slaps against my cheeks and for the first time I see.

The noonday sun that refuses shade and the midday sea that gives it all away is a welcome and a warning.

Now we stand in front of the most fantastic island in the world.

You can take anything that you want but nothing is free.

The most precious things might be the things you have to give away.

In order to get the treasure, we’ve either got to get through a brooding monster or a swirling tornado.

Whatever we choose, we’ve got to run.

What do you think?”

The questioning words leave a lingering feeling as the video prompts us to ponder over the concept of the comeback. ENHYPEN takes people on an island ride, all in their own style.

Previously, all ENHYPEN members except Sunoo were announced COVID-19 positive causing concern for their September scheduled comeback. BELIFT LAB notified of their health clearance, making fans await another absorbing concept that is home to ENHYPEN.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: 8 gorgeous pictures of ENHYPEN you must check out to miss them a little less

Are you excited about the release of ‘DIMENSION : DILEMMA’? Let us know below.