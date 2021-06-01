WATCH: ENHYPEN announces a new variety show called EN O’CLOCK; Aims to be a paradise for ENGENEs!

ENGENEs, if you all can’t get enough of the group, what with the two super cool music videos and latest album, BELIFT Labs has something great in store for you. The septet recently released their second album titled BORDER: CARNIVAL with incredibly catchy songs and choreography. Sure enough, as soon as the title track Drunk-Dazed released, the hook dance and music went viral as people made countless edits for it. Even their surprise music video for B-side track Fever took over social media by storm!

Well, the boys are now back with more fun and excitement as they announced their new variety show yesterday, on May 31. They released the first teaser of EN-O’CLOCK, where the boys are seen playing a variety of games. It shows a different and a fun side of the members, as we see their emotions change from laughing together, yelling, being surprised, and even being dramatic!

Check out the teaser of EN-O’CLOCK below:

The episodes will start airing from June 10 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST), every Thursday, on their official accounts on YouTube, Weverse and VLive.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s BORDER: CARNIVAL continues making headlines and showcasing the world that they’re the super rookies the K-Popworld has to watch out for. They made history by debuting on No. 18 on the Billboard 200 charts while the album opened at No. 9 on Billboard World Albums Chart! These are just some of the many great records the group has broken and we’re sure there are many more to come. After all, they achieve all of this in just six months and there’s a lifetime to go.

How excited are you for their new variety show? Tell us in the comments below and also drop your favourite moments from the teaser!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :BELIFT Lab

Share your comment ×